17 suspended MPAs attend Sindh Assembly session

KARACHI: Despite facing suspension from Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) over non-disclosure of assets, 17 members of Sindh assembly attend session on routine basis.

Pakistan People Party’s (PPP) Mukesh Chawla, Javed Nagori, Rehana Laghari, Ghazala Sial, Rukhsana Parveen, Shehnaz Begum and Mohammad Ali are facing suspension over non-disclosure of assets. Likewise, Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan’s (MQM-P) Mahfooz Yar Khan, Qamar Abbass, Salim Bandhani and Mohammad Kamran have been subjected to suspension over the same charge.

Moreover, Pakistan Muslim League Functional’s (PML-F) Nusrat Sehr Abbassi, Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz’s (PML-N) Sorath Thebo, Makhdoom Khalil, Khalid Bin Walayat, Bilqees Mukhtar and Farhat Seemi are among 17 members not allowed to attend session as per Representation of the People Act, 1976, section 42A.

The Representation of the People Act, 1976, section 42A states: “Every member shall, on a form prescribed under clause (f) of sub-section (2) of Section 12, submit a Statements of Assets & Liabilities of his own, his spouse and dependents annually to the Commission by the thirtieth day of September each year.

The Statements of Assets and Liabilities submitted under sub-section (1) shall be published in the official Gazette and copies thereof may be obtained on payment of prescribed fee.

The Commission shall, by the fifteenth day of October each year, notify the names of the members who fail to file Statements of Assets & Liabilities within the period specified in sub-section (1) and by an order, direct that such member shall cease to function till such statement is submitted.

Where a member submits the Statements of Assets and Liabilities under sub-section (1) which is found to be false in material particulars, he may be proceeded against under Section 82 for committing the offence of corrupts practice”. INP