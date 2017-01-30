U.N. office in Saudi Arabia hit by Yemen rockets: Al-Arabiya TV

RIYADH: Rockets fired by Yemeni rebels into Saudi Arabia on Monday damaged a United Nations office in the kingdom’s southern Asir region, Saudi-owned Al Arabiya TV reported.



The glass entrance of the U.N. building in Dhahran al-Janoub province, along the border with Yemen, was damaged by a Katyusha rocket launched by the Iran-allied Houthi group who control Yemen’s capital, Al-Arabiya reported, citing its correspondent.

There was no immediate comment from the U.N. or the Houthis.

Saudi Arabia and its Gulf Arab allies have launched thousands of bombing raids in Yemen since March 2015 in a military campaign to support the country’s exiled government.

Several dozen Saudi soldiers have been killed in clashes along the long, rugged border with Yemen.