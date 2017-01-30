Two-day MMIH Family Health Fiesta 2017 organized

KARACHI: The types of family fairs will be very fruitful and beneficial for the society. What started off with a very limited budget today stands as Memon Medical Institute & Hospital, where from ground floor to top floor and even its General Ward is fully air conditioned. It has start of art European styled testing laboratories. Allah chooses special ones for serving the community and society. This was stated by Shabbir Kassim, Chairman of Memon Medical Institute & Hospital (MMIH) who was speaking at the inauguration of two day Family Health Fair held at MMIH’s premises from 28th January till 29th January 2017.

Peer Mohammad Diwan from Memon Education Foundation also spoke on this occasion and he said; this was our dream and its started off with a very low budget and today MMIH is fully air conditioned even its general ward is air conditioned, its distributes Zakat of around 10 Million Rupees per month, it has a nursing school, medical college and also a research centre.

Till now MMIH has conducted around 19,000 eye tests. Chief Guest of this occasion Mrs. Sultana Siddiqui said that Allah chooses who feel pain for others and Memon community has been very dedicated towards social welfare of the society. Well known leader of business community Arif Habib said these types of events are very necessary to bring back lost glory of our beloved Karachi. Later on Chief Guest Mrs. Sultana Siddiqi distributes shields and formally inaugurated two-day Family Fair being held at MMIH’s premises.

Citizens from all walks of live attended this Family Fair in large numbers. This Fair also offered different health related activities like Sugar Test, Cholesterol Test, Oral Test and many more. Special kids Area was also there for kids and Food Stalls with live cooking, Lucky Draws and many more activities were also present.

This Fair will go on till 29th January 2017. Foundation stone of MMIH was laid during 2010 and this project was completed during 2016.

This hospital has a staff of 450 para médicos la etc and around 150 Doctors. It also offers OPD, different type of surgeries, and it also has very separate and dedicated ICU for kids.

Memon Medical Institute Hospital is providing quality healthcare & valuable experience supported by a team of compassionate & dedicated medical professionals since 2010.

MMI Hospital embodies the qualities of a world class hospital which is equipped with technology of international standards, illustrious facilities and expertise with continuous development and investment in medical proficiency.

It delivers professional skills & streamlined efficiency of services with courteous personal attention and meticulous cleanliness. INP