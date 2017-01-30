Three killed, 5 injured in road accidents

SARGODHA: Three persons including a woman were killed while five others sustained injuries in separate road accidents in Jhal Chakian and Sadar police limits on Monday.



Police said that Imtiaz Ahmed and two others residents of Dharema were riding a motorcycle on Khushab road when a truck hit them.

Imtiaz Ahmed died on the spot while his companions suffered critical wounds.

The police have arrested truck driver Noor Hayat.

Similarly, Khurram Shahzad and Razia Bibi were killed while three others sustained injuries in two road accidents on Bhalwal road.

The injured were shifted to DHQ hospital. Cases have been registered in this regard.