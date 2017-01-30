Sindh Govt to provide quality edu, access to new tech to people with disabilities: Zulfiqar Behan

KARACHI: Special Assistant to Chief Minister Sindh on Special Education Zulfiqar Behan said that provincial government was taking measures to make quality education and new technology accessible to people with disabilities in the province so as to groom them as useful citizens and added that organizations working for the special persons betterment would be encouraged to join hands with provincial government for this noble cause.

This, he said while addressing a seminar on “Digital Resource & Special Education” at Karachi University. He said that the foremost problem, person with disabilities are facing in our country was negative attitudes, looking at these persons with sympathy and pity. He urged civil society to come forward and dispel the impression that people with disabilities were not burden on society. He said that God blessed special person with enormous talent which need to be polished.

He informed that government was planning to initiate series of awareness campaign to sensitize society on the issues of special persons throughout the province. In this regard, he said that a workshop will soon be organized where all the stake holders and companies manufacturing devices for people with disabilities would be invited for the guidance of special persons and parents.

Zulfiqar Behan said that special persons could be transformed into valuable work force for the progress of country. They only need quality education and proper training, guidance and opportunities to thrive. We need to work for their inclusion in the mainstream society.

He praised the role of Pakistan Disabled Foundation and assured full support on behalf of Sindh government.

Earlier, PDF chairman Shahid Ahmed Memon and others highlighted the problems of people with disabilities. On the occasion PDF chairman donated Global Digital Library to Karachi University Resource Learning Library containing worldwide information regarding special education and disabled community and international rules & regulation for people with disabilities. INP