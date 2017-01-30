Sindh CM, Mayor Karachi visit different city areas to inspect uplift works

KARACHI: Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah accompanied by Mayor Karachi Waseem Akhtar and other ministers visited different areas of the city and inspected ongoing developments work of different projects.

The Sindh CM along with Mayor Karachi Waseem Akhtar, Sindh Transport Minister Syed Nasir Shah, Local Bodies Minister Jaam Khan Shoror and other officials visited city areas including Hassan Square, Shersha, Northern Bypass. During the visit the chief minister inspected construction work on different road projects. The Chief Minister also visited Lyari Expressway and inspected the ongoing work. The CM urged Mayor Karachi to visit Lyari Expressway project frequently, saying “if we did not monitor the ongoing work continuously, its competition continue to delay.”

He remarked; “Karachi is our city and we all must join hands to develop and renovate it.” He added that completion of LEW project will greatly help the people of this city. INP