Serene Air launches inaugural flight

ISLAMABAD: Serene Air Monday announced the commencement of its countrywide domestic operations by the launch of its inaugural flight from Karachi to Islamabad.



The airline’s fleet comprises three Boeing 737-800 aircraft, which are world-renowned for their efficiency, safety record and innovative design features, a press release issued here said.

It initially plans to fly from Karachi, Islamabad, Lahore, Quetta, Peshawar and Faisalabad, and subsequently more domestic destinations will be added.

International operations are planned to start after successfully completing one year mandatory period of domestic operations.

Serene Air promises its customers quality and excellence in service through its efficient ground staff, check in and in time arrival of destinations.

It also enhanced safety by air crew trained in flying from Boeing, especially prepared meals and snacks served by courteous, caring and polite cabin crew.

This is the first airline in private sector to offer a family package wherein the infants and families are given unparalleled concession.