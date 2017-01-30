Regime crushing genuine voices for freedom

ISLAMABAD: The Chairman of All Parties Hurriyet Conference, Syed Ali Gilani, has said that the puppet regime in connivance with Bharatiya Janata Party is implementing RSS agenda by crushing and curbing genuine voices for freedom in the territory.



According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS), Ali Gilani in a statement issued in Srinagar deplored that even elderly and minors were booked under the draconian law, Public Safety Act by the authorities to please their masters in New Delhi.

He cited the case of 75-year old Abdul Rashid Wani, who is languishing in Central Jail, Srinagar, despite multiple ailments and pointed out that the law is being used despite that it has been declared dreaded, heartless and unlawful by international community.

An anti-India protest demonstration was held at Abi Guzar in Srinagar, today. The protesters were carrying placards and banners inscribed with slogans against Israeli-type settlements in the name of Pandit colonies in the territory.

The resistance leaders who attended the programme included Altaf Ahmad Shah, Mohammad Yousuf Naqash, Hakim Abdul Rasheed, Salim Zargar, Noor Mohammad Kalwal, Ghulam Nabi Zaki, Shiekh Abdul Rashid, Merajud Din Kalwal, Molvi Bashir Ahmad, Firdous Ahmad Shah, Mohammad Ramzan Khan, Khaja Firdous, Mushtaq Ahmad Sofi and Yasmeen Raja.

Jammu and Kashmir Salvation Movement Chairman, Zafar Akbar Butt addressing a meeting organised by the women wing of the party in Srinagar said that Kashmiri womenfolk had played a central role during the ongoing liberation movement in the Indian occupied Kashmir.

Meanwhile, one million signature drive organized by Kashmir Council EU has arrived in Malta, a small member state of the European Union. The purpose of the move on Kashmir is to collect one-million signatures in favor of rights of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

A number of people have expressed their support to the Kashmir cause by signing the documents during the two-day camp in Malta.