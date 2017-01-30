Radio Pak introducing DRM Plus technology for clearer broadcasts

ISLAMABAD: Radio Pakistan has started work on converting its transmission to state-of-the art DRM Plus technology to make its broadcasts clearer and cost-effective.



Director General, Khurshid Malik visited the project here at Broadcasting House on Monday, where he was briefed about progress on introducing DRM Plus technology in organization. He was informed that this technology enhances quality of broadcasts to perfection.

Besides, present AM and FM transmitters, available with Radio Pakistan, can be made compatible to this technology with little amendment. It was informed that three channels can be aired from single transmitter by using this technology which will prove cost-effective for the organization. This technology enables listeners to avail facility to get access to text services as well.

Khurshid Malik said introduction of this technology will help listeners across the country to enjoy clear broadcasts of Radio Pakistan. This technology will certainly help attract more and more listeners to our broadcasts. He emphasized need of improving contents of programmes besides introducing modern technology to cater the need of all segments of society.

He directed engineering wing to accelerate work and revamp the Equipment Production Unit of Radio Pakistan. He said it should serve as a modern lab where engineers may work on transmitters after completion of warranty period.

Director Programmes, Waheed Sheikh, Director News Rao Sadiq Ali, Director Engineering Muhammad Khan, Director Administration Mehmoodul Hassan, and Director Finance Ghulam Hussain and other official s were also present on the occasion.