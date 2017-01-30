PIA aircraft escapes disaster at Milan airport

MILAN: A PIA aircraft escaped disaster as a bird hit its tail while the aircraft was landing at Italy’s Milan airport on Sunday and damaged its radar system.

However, the pilot landed the plane safely and all 125 passengers travelling in the flight coming from Pakistan remained unharmed.

PIA administration in Milan took quick notice of the incident and engineers started fixing the radar system but could not succeed in three hours. The flight PK-777 was cancelled afterwards that was scheduled to depart for Lahore via Paris. Passengers in large number were waiting for this flight at Charles de Gaulle Airport in Paris. PIA’s chief executive in France Malik Waqar and country manager Mati Ullah Khan apologized to the passengers, and provided them with food and hotel. INP