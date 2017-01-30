Pakistan allows screening of Indian films: Info Minister

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Information Marriyum Aurangzeb has said in a statement that the government has decided to maintain the present policy regarding import of Indian cinematograph films.

She explained the decision has been taken after reviewing the benefits Pakistani cinema trade can derive from exhibition of Indian films and in order to develop, strengthen and enhance the indigenous productions.

Film Exhibitors Association of Pakistan imposed a ban on the screening of Indian movies in Pakistani cinemas in October last year following escalation of tensions with India over the latter’s unprovoked ceasefire violation along the Line of Control following Uri attack in September.

Pakistani artists were also threatened and unofficially banned from working in any Bollywood film. Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority also forced a ban on Indian TV channels and entertainment programmes aired in Pakistan.

Afterwards, a committee was formed by the Prime Minister (PM) of Pakistan which recommended to exhibit Indian films in Pakistan and forwarded a summary seeking to lift the ban to the premier after deliberating upon the issue with all stakeholders.

The ban on Bollywood films was then lifted by Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. INP