Mane delay disappoints Liverpool boss Klopp

LONDON: Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp admitted on Monday that Sadio Mane might miss their crunch clash with Premier League leaders Chelsea at Anfield on Tuesday, despite their best efforts to rush the Senegal star back from the Africa Cup of Nations.



The Merseysiders sent a private jet to Gabon on Sunday following Senegal’s exit from the competition, with Mane heartbroken after missing the decisive penalty in a 5-4 shoot-out quarter-final loss to Cameroon.

But problems with the flight delayed his arrival back in Britain and now Klopp will have to decide whether Mane can be on the bench against Chelsea in a match where a faltering Liverpool will kick-off 10 points behind the league leaders.

“I don’t know exactly (when he will be available),” said Klopp of Mane.

“The club did an outstanding job to bring him back as soon as possible and he is now on his way.

“We thought it would be possible yesterday: we had a plane there but he was not allowed to go in the plane so we had to wait.

“He will be here tonight but I spoke to him and it is all good so far.

“He will be in tomorrow morning and we have to make a decision. We have to look in his eyes and see whatever is possible.”