LAHORE: Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD) chief Hafiz Saeed and four others have been put under house arrest, according to a notification issued by Interior Minitsry on Monday.



Saeed has been placed under house arrest at Jamia Qadsia Chauburji in Lahore. The four other identified as Abdullah Ubaid, Zafar Iqbal, Abdur Rehman Abid and Qazi Kashif Niaz.