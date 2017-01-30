JI hits back at PML-N over Khawaja Asif’s criticism

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami on Sunday hit back at ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders especially Khwaja Asif for his criticism of the party and terming it anti-Pakistan, saying that the rulers were bothered by JI’s principled stance on corruption.

Spokesman of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Amirul Azeem in a statement issued from Lahore said that some government courtiers have resorted to scornful comments following the party tough stance on corruptions.

“The rulers are always bothered when JI raises voice for truth, whether it is on the issue of Riba, Afghanistan, betrayal of Kashmiris, excessive borrowings, following the dictates of World Bank or IMF or scandals like Panama. The JI due to its credibility and capacity makes such matter a national issue which does not go down well with the rulers,” the spokesman added. The spokesman said that those ‘fake coins’ who had taken over the Muslim League following the death of founders of the country had always compromised on the objectives of creation of this country. He blamed that these people had always preferred personal interest over national interests. He advised those who did not comprehend JI’s policy on Pakistan movement and its creation to better go through JI’s founder Maulana Maudoodi’s writings penned down on two nation theory, copies of which were distributed by the then leadership of All India Muslim League among masses or listen to his speeches made on Radio Pakistan soon after creation of the country. “If you don’t have time to go through all these, then just go to the Dhaka jail to know the patriotism of Jamaat-e-Islami,” he added.

Azeem said that the rulers had the mentality of monarchs more than the feudal, who considered the people as their servants than citizens of the country.

Regarding seat adjustment with PML-N in AJK election, Azeem clarified that it was bilateral seat adjustment and JI entered into such adjustment with other parties too in the past, but did not compromise on its objective or principles due to such adjustment. “Due to this approach, the JI has never face corruption charges and is a clean party, and the rulers need to learn from it,” he added. The spokesman said that the rulers in intoxication of powers do such things but after removal from power hands down the ‘first lady’ a written apology and sent her to Mansoora. Agencies