FRANKFURT AM MAIN: Inflation in Europe’s largest economy Germany picked up in January, preliminary data showed Monday, although the increase fell slightly short of analysts’ predictions.

Prices as measured by the Consumer Price Index rose by 1.9 percent year-on-year, federal statistics office Destatis said, up from 1.7 percent growth in December.

The last time such a high rate of inflation was recorded in Germany was in July 2013, the statisticians added.