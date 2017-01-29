World Bank team visits Quaid-e-Azam’s school in Karachi

KARACHI: A high level World Bank delegation visited Church Mission School (CMS) Government Higher Secondary School here on Saturday.

The delegation was briefed on the implementation of ongoing education reforms that Government of Sindh was implementing in the province with the support of WB.

An official of the Sindh Education Department said that the team was given an update on the school progress by the Head Teacher, and an overall reform update by Secretary School Education Department, Government of Sindh.

The WB delegation comprised of Vice President for the South Asian Region Annette Dixon, Chief Executive Officer of the International Bank of Reconstruction and Development (IBRD) and the International Development Association (IDA) Kristalina Georgieva, Director, Strategy and Operations Franz R. Drees-Gross, Country Director for Pakistan, Illangovan Patchamuthu and Senior Education Specialist Umbreen Arif.ww

It was informed that due to reform efforts of the Education School Department the school infrastructure was improved, eight schools functioning in the same vicinity were consolidated into one school and a head teacher was posted for the consolidated Campus school. Now the school has a student strength of 1,500, with more than 480 girls.

The Government is providing funds to the school through the School Management Committee grant and School Specific Budget, solar panels have been provided to counter the shortage of electricity.—APP