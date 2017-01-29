Turkish NATO soldiers seek asylum in Germany

FRANKFURT AM MAIN: Several dozen Turkish soldiers assigned to NATO have sought asylum in Germany, a media report said Saturday.

“About 40 Turkish troops, mostly of high rank and stationed in NATO bases, applied for asylum in Germany,” Der Spiegel magazine and the ARD television station said in a joint report.

The report quoted Germany’s interior ministry and Office for Migrants and Refugees as saying the soldiers would be treated no differently as other people who apply for asylum.—APP