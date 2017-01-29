Residents’ burn robber alive in Karachi’s Landhi market

KARACHI: Residents caught a robber red-handed in Landhi’s Babar market here on Sunday and burned him alive, a spokesman from Sindh Police informed.



The residents surrounded the robber and tortured him, after which they set him on fire, the spokesman said.

In a separate incident, one drug peddler was killed while two policemen were injured in an encounter near Old Sabzi Mandi area of the metropolis on Sunday.

According to Gulshan-e-Iqbal SP Dr Fahad, the police raided a drug selling spot near Jhande Shah graveyard in the area. Subsequently, the drug peddlers opened fire at the police.

The police retaliated, killing one of the drug peddlers while two managed to escape the site. Two policemen were injured during firing from the peddler’s side.

Another firing incident in Karachi’s Korangi Industrial Area claimed a man’s life and injured two, including a woman.

According to the Sindh Police spokesman, weapons were recovered from the injured woman and her companion. The incident appeared to be a result of personal enmity, he added.