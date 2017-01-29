JI will launch agitation if KE, NADRA fail to deliver

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi chief Engr. Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman has said that the K-Electric and NADRA had irked the life of Karachiites.



Addressing a big “Public Jirga” held under JI’s Public Aid Committee in Karachi, he warned the institutions of agitation and said that the offices of NADRA and KE would be condoned off, if they failed to deliver.

He said that instead of providing relief and delivering, both the institutions were adding fuel to already burning issues of masses. He said that the JI would continue to pursue the case of masses on all forums.

The JI leader demanded of the Federal Interior Minister Chaudhary Nisar to apprehend terrorists, instead of targeting particularly ethenic groups and blocking their computarised national identity cards.

On the occasion, he announced to open four more offices of PAC in Gujro Goth area. He urged people to submit their issues at offices of JI’s PAC and appealed them to join the struggle of JI for resolution of their own problems.

Engr. Naeem said that unfortunately the rulers of this nation have been enjoying luxurious lives on the cost of the generations of poor people. He said that the entire Umma was facing extreme hardships only because of lack of unity.

He appealed Karachiites to get united and added that because of pity differences among groups, the criminal elements forces the entire city to face three decades of lawlessness.

Several JI leaders and PAC office bearers also addressed the gathering. Earlier, local residents shared their ordeal with the JI leaders.