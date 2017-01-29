Imran says he is in competition with Nawaz Sharif in politics

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaaf Chairman Imran Khan Saturday said his competition in politics is with Nawaz Sharif.

Addressing a function at Hayatabad Sports complex here during which he unveiled the under -23 competition logo and Trophy, Imran Khan said there is competition in every field and pointed out that sports teaches one about competition while quality education makes the difference.

“You can defeat any one if you have developed the competition skill and acquired quality education” the PTI chairman said amidst clapping by the participants. He called for giving due importance to sports in Pakistan that would enable the youth to compete with the world in the 21st century.

He said there is lack of opportunities in Pakistan and said whenever Pakistanis get such facilities abroad to polish their talent, they prove their worth. Giving his own example, he said he would not have been a great player, if he had stayed in Pakistan due to lack of facilities. He said he went to England where he benefited from sports facilities and education from the best institutions. The PTI chairman announced to build sports grounds first at district level and then at Tehsil level. He particularly stressed the need for providing sports facilities to the youth of FATA saying they have great talent and could become Pakistan’s best cricket team if facilities are provided and youth are properly trained. He congratulated Chief Minister Pervez Khattak for his interest in development of sports facilities. He said we must spend on youth including in sport activities for the betterment of the country. Imran Khan sought opinion of the gathering by raising their hands about good work done by Shahbaz Sharif and Pervez Khattak and the response was in favour of the later. He said building of roads and bridges is not real development but human resource is the development in addition to strengthening of institutions. He said they are improving condition of hospitals in KPK and will be able to provide best health system in the province. He also lauded the KPK police and said it was the best in Pakistan.—APP