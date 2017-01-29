Huge quantity of arms, ammunition recovered from BLA hideout: ISPR

KOHLU: Huge quantity of arms and ammunition has been recovered from banned organisation Balochistan Liberation Army’s (BLA) hideout by Frontier Corps (FC) and security agencies on Sunday, ISPR said.

The security forces conducted the operation in Peshi area in Kahan, Balochistan.

Discovered weaponry includes 70 rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) shell- and missile-launchers, 12 rocket fuses and mortar bombs, five bundle-detonating cords, thousands of rounds of different types, and various destructive materials as well.

Twenty rockets and 14 fuses were also found at the site. IG FC Major General Nadeem Anjum himself supervised the operation.

Earlier, FC Balochistan along with other Law Enforcement Agencies apprehended 81 suspects and recovered huge cache of arms and ammunition foiling terrorist actions.

ISPR had said that security forces are also engaged in area domination and counter-terrorism operations in the southern zone of Quetta, in Sibi-Sui-Dalbadin- Kahan zone.

A large number of terrorists belonging to Baloch Republication Army (BRA) and BLA have surrendered to security forces bringing stability to the areas.