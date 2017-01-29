Five Indian soldiers trapped in avalanche in IoK

NEW DELHI: Five soldiers were hit by a snow avalanche that struck an army post in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Saturday.

“Five soldiers are trapped under the snow and rescue operation to save them is underway,” Defence PRO in Srinagar Col Rajesh Kalia told media persons on phone.

According to reports, the post of 56 RR was struck by an avalanche in Macchil sector early Saturday.

On January 25, two avalanches hit army personnel in Gurez sector trapping several soldiers under the debris. While seven soldiers were rescued alive by the teams on the same day, bodies of remaning soldiers were recovered yesterday.

The Indian occupied Kashmir has been witnessing one of the most severe winters in recent decades, with heavy snow across the territory and temperatures dropping to minus 7 degree celsius.

Earlier in the day, the state authorities have issued a high danger avalanche warning for the hilly areas of Kashmir valley for the next 24 hours.

“The warning has been issued for avalanche-prone slopes of Kupwara, Bandipora, Baramulla, Ganderbal, Kulgam and Budgam and Kargil district of Kashmir division,” a government official said.—INP