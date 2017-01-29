All Int’l survey reports depict significant growth of Pakistan: Marriyum Aurangzeb

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information Marriyum Aurangzeb has said that all international survey reports are depicting significant growth of Pakistan.



In a statement on Sunday, she said Imran Khan should not inflict damage to country in pursuing his hatred against Prime Minister.

The Minister of State said PTI has locked Ehtasab Commission in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and who will rectify the accountability system there.

She said health and education system in the province has been waiting reforms by the PTI leadership who claim bringing changes in these sectors.