49 militants killed in counter-terrorism operations in 7 provinces: MoI

KABUL: At least 49 militants were killed during the counter-terrorism operations in at least 7 provinces, the Ministry of Interior (MoI) claimed Sunday.

“The operations were conducted in Helmand, Nangarhar, Kandahar, Farah, Jowzjan, Herat and Faryab provinces, as a result 49 armed militants were killed, six wounded and five others were arrested by Afghan National Defense and Security Forces,” according to a statement by MoI.

The statement further added “Also, during these operations, joint forces discovered and confiscated light and heavy rounds of ammunition, three rocket launchers, two PK machine guns and six AK-47 rifles.”

The anti-government armed militant groups including the Taliban insurgents have not commented regarding report so far.

The Afghan security forces are busy conducting their annual counter-terrorism operations against the militant groups.

The annual operations by the Afghan forces were launched in response to Taliban’s spring offensive which was launched by the group in mid-April last year.

The Afghan officials are saying that the annual operations by the Afghan forces are aimed at eliminating the key members of the group in a bid to suppress their insurgency activities.