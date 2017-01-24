Pakistan successfully test fires Ababeel missile

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan on Tuesday successfully test fired the surface-to-surface missile (SSM) Ababeel, with maximum range of 2,2000 kilometres and capable of delivering multiple warheads using Multiple Independent Re-entry Vehicle (MIRV) technology.

Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), the Army’s public relations wing said, “The test flight was aimed at validating various design and technical parameters of the weapon system.”

Ababeel is capable of carrying nuclear warheads and has the capability to engage multiple targets with high precision, defeating hostile radars, the ISPR claimed.

The ISPR further said, “The development of the Ababeel Weapon System was aimed at ensuring survivability of Pakistan’s ballistic missiles in the growing regional Ballistic Missile Defence (BMD) environment.”

The Ababeel test came on the heels of a successful test of submarine-launched cruise missile Babur-III earlier this month.

“The successful attainment of a second strike capability by Pakistan represents a major scientific milestone; it is manifestation of the strategy of measured response to nuclear strategies and postures being adopted in Pakistan’s neighborhood,” the military had said after the Babur-III test.

The missile, launched from an undisclosed location in the Indian Ocean from an underwater, mobile platform, had hit its target with precise accuracy, the Army had said.

Babur-III is a sea-based variant of ground-launched cruise missile Babur-II, which was successfully tested in December last year.

The CJCSC, COAS, CNS and CAS have congratulated the Scientists and Engineers on successful conduct of missile test.

The President and Prime Minister of Pakistan also conveyed their appreciation to the team involved and armed forces of Pakistan on this landmark achievement.