Pakistan in Group B of ICC Women’s WC Qualifiers

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan is placed in Group B of the International Cricket Council (ICC) Women’s World Cup Qualifier 2017scheduled to be held from February 7 to 21 in Sri Lanka.

The squads of the 10 sides participating in the Women’s World Cup Qualifier 2017 were announced on Tuesday, an ICC press release issued here said.

Pakistan, India, South Africa and Sri Lanka are among the leading sides participating in the tournament, which will decide which four teams get a chance to play in the ICC Women’s World Cup2017 from June 24 to July 23 in England and Wales.

The top four sides will also earn places in the second edition of the ICC Women’s Championship, while the fifth and sixth placed sides will secure ODI status for the next four years.

Australia, England, New Zealand and the West Indies have already qualified directly for the pinnacle tournament after finishing among the top four in the ICC Women’s Championship, which concluded in November 2016.

Pakistan is placed in Group B along with Sixth-ranked South Africa, Bangladesh, Scotland and Papua New Guinea. India has been clubbed along with Sri Lanka, Ireland, Zimbabwe and Thailand in

Group A

For Pakistan, captain and off-spinner Sana Mir is ranked ninth among bowlers, Bismah Maroof is the team’s top ranked batter in 10thplace while Javeria Wadood is ranked 14th.

According to the event format, each side will play four matches in the first round, following which the top three sides fromeach group will progress to the Super Six stage, while also carrying forward points they earn against sides which have progressed to the Super Six stage from their group.

The top four sides from the Super Six stage, in which each side will play three matches against teams from the other group, will complete the eight-team line-up for the ICC Women’s World Cup2017, while the top two sides will battle out for the title in the February 21 final.