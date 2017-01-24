Pak Davis Cup team announced

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) on Tuesday announced a five-member Davis Cup team for tie against Iranto be played here at the Pakistan Sports Board courts from February 3 to 5.

Pakistan team includes Aqeel Khan, Aisamul Haq, Muhammad Abid Ali Akbar and Muhammad Abid Mushtaq. Rashid Malik is the captain of the team, said a press release issued here.

The tie is the first round of Asia Oceania Group, besides Pakistan and Iran other countries in this group are Vietnam, Hong Kong, China, Thailand, Indonesia, Kuwait and Philippine.

Pakistan had played three Davis Cup ties against Iran two in Iran and one in Pakistan and has won all of them.