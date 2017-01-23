Nusrat Sehar Abbasi demands Bilawal to take resignation from Pitafi within 48 hours, threatens self-immolation

KARACHI: Pakistan Muslim League-Functional (PML-F) lawmaker Nusrat Sehar Abbasi on Monday threatened to commit self-immolation on the flour of Sindh Assembly if PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto does not take resignation from his provincial minister Imdad Pitafi within next 48 hours.

The PML-F MPA stated this while speaking to media outside the Sindh Assembly building here on Monday.

Minister for Works and Services Imdad Pitafi had recently used derogatory remarks against Nusrat Sehar Abbasi in the assembly.