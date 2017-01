ISLAMABAD: A five-member bench of the Supreme Court will resume hearing of the Panama Papers case here on Monday.

Justice Asif Saeed Khosa is heading the larger bench.

Jamaat-e-Islami’s counsel Toufeeq Asim will continue his arguments today.

Speaking to media outside the SC before the hearing, Awami Muslim League chief Sheikh Rasheed said that the Qatari letter has no importance as it carries only hearsay.