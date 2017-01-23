Panama case: Media gave impression after previous hearing as if court has given verdict, says JI counsel

ISLAMABAD: A five-member bench of the Supreme Court will resume hearing of the Panama Papers case here on Monday.

Justice Asif Saeed Khosa is heading the larger bench.

Jamaat-e-Islami’s counsel Taufeeq Asif continue his arguments today.

He said that there was an impress on media after the previous hearing that the court had given verdict.

In response, Justice Asif Khosa observed, “We ask questions only for understanding, queries are not judgments”. Was the prime minister’s speech part of parliamentary proceedings, the judge asked.

The JI’s lawyer told the court that the prime minister’s speech was not a part of the parliament’s agenda. He added that privilege may be granted only under the law and constitution.

If the PM had to give a personal explanation then it should have been on the agenda, Taufeeq Asif remarked.

In response, Justice Asif Khosa observed did any body raise an objection over the speech?

Opposition did boycott the session after the PM’s speech, Taufeeq Asif remarked.

While addressing the JI counsel, Justice Asif Khosa observed “You go through the Article 69 and give arguments. The Article 69 covers this matter”.

Taufeeq Asif remarked that the PM’s speech does not come under the Article 69. He prayed the court to seek record of PM’s speech from the Speaker.

In response, Justice Asif Khosa remarked that if no party is disagreed to the content of the speech then why should its record be sought?