ICC Test Rankings: Pakistan drop to sixth spot

DUBAI: Pakistan team’s decline in Test rankings continue as, Misbah led men are now dorped to 6th spot in the latest International Cricket Council’s (ICC) Test rankings.

The Green-Shirts are having trouble in longest formate of the game as they lost seven games in a row. One against West Indies, two against New Zealand while four against Australia.

New Zealand, who beat Bangladesh by 9 wickets in the second Test match, now climbed to fifth spot.

Kohli led India are still dominating the top spot in the rankings, while Australia are on 2nd and England are on 3rd.