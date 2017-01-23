Five arrested during search operations in various parts of Karachi

KARACHI: Law Enforcement Agencies detained several suspects during search operations in different parts of Karachi, in the wee hours of Monday.

According to details, the operations were carried out in PIB Colony, old Sabzi Mandi, Landhi and North Karachi.

Police officials said that 4 suspects were arrested during the search operations in PIB Colony and old Sabzi Mandi.

According to sources, among those arrested were gang war suspects and drug dealers.

Drugs and arms have also been recovered from the suspects.

During a shootout in Landhi, police arrested an injured suspect.

Meanwhile, a political worker identified as Noman was taken into custody from a raid conducted in North Karachi. According to sources Noman has been shifted to an undisclosed location for further interrogation.