Unregistered stents: FIA sends report on mayo hospital to SC

LAHORE: The Federal Investigation Authority (FIA) has sent the Supreme Court a report on inserting unregistered stents into patients in Mayo Hospital on Friday.

According to the report, unregistered and substandard stents are being inserted into healthy people.

The report disclosed that irrelevant people were involved in the sale of stents, while Mayo Hospital professors who are partner in the illegal business got the stents of their choice sealed.

It further stated that professors were also involved in the illegal trade of unregistered stents. “Irrelevant people involved in the illegal trade are present in the cardiology theatre and they have no licence of the stent seal,” he added.

The report carries the statements of the patients who got costly stents inserted into the body and were feeling.