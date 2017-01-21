Police man martyred, four cops injured in firing of robbers in Kashmore

KASHMORE: A policeman was martyred and four others were injured in firing of robbers during a crackdown here on Friday.

The police on report of presence of notorious robber Sabzoi conducted search operation in Kaccha area of Kashmore.

The criminals hiding in the area opened indiscriminate fire on police resulting in death of a cop and leaving policemen serious injured. The robbers hiding in the area escaped the scene after retaliatory firing of the police.

The body of the martyred policeman and the injured cops were shifted to hospital. INP