Police detain suspect in connection with rape of minor girl

KARACHI: Police on Friday arrested a suspect in connection with the rape and torture of the minor girl who was identified as Saveera Shabir.

The girl, who was abducted from Korangi area, was subjected to sexual assault before being thrown out in Korangi Nula. Her throat was also cut by the rapist.

She was taken to Civil Hospital, where she was operated upon.

Meanwhile, the parents of the girl were traced. The parents, resident of Labour Colony Korangi, say that the girl was mentally unstable. The parents identified the victim as Saveera.

The police raided Korangi area, and arrested a suspicions person.

The suspect identified as Ibrahim was reportedly seen with the girl before she went missing.

Meanwhile, an FIR of the rape and torture was registered in Ibrahim Hyderi police station on behalf of state on charges of rape and attempted murder. The provincial government has decided to include ATA clauses in the FIR. INP