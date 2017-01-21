At least 18 killed, over 40 injured in Parachinar market blast

PARACHINAR: At least 18 people were killed and over 40 injured in a blast occurred at a vegetable market in Eidgah neighbourhood on Saturday morning. Local political administration says a bomb blast ripped through the market while ISPR claims landmine caused the explosion.

The explosion took place at 8:50 local time, an ISPR statement says. The military spokesman says six people had been killed in the blast caused by a landmine.

Local political administration claimed that at least 18 people had been killed and over 40 wounded in the bomb blast. More casualties are feared as condition of several injured is critical.

The blast occurred at the market when a large number of people had gathered to buy fruits and vegetable.

Army and FC had cordoned off the area soon after the blast, the statement said and added that the injured were being shifted to CMH Peshawar by military helicopters.