Panama leaks’ case: Ownership of London flats prior to 2006 yet to be established, says Supreme Court

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court observed on Friday that it was yet to be established whether the Sharifs owned their London properties before 2006.

JI lawyer who began his submission Friday said that Sharif family’s assets grew manifold in the reign of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

The court asked: “Is there any rule that prohibits PM from having own business? If not, then why you are dragging the court on just assumptions”. The counsel replied that there is no such law.

Justice Khosa, who is heading a five-judge larger bench of the apex court in Panamagate case, told Jamaat-e-Islami counsel Taufiq Asif that unless the conflict of interest was established mere allegations of the premier’s involvement in business would not take the petitioner anywhere.

Justice Ijazul Ahsan asked the JI counsel whether there was any code of conduct prohibiting the prime minister from partaking in business activities while remaining in office.

The JI counsel insisted that the premier’s speech in the national assembly be considered a confessional statement. “The prime minister’s speech should be taken to be a confession. There is no other way,” he asserted.

Justice Ijaz remarked that explanations on personal allegations against the premier could be demanded at the National Assembly.

When the counsel referred to the Zafar Ali Shah case judgment, Justice Ejaz Afzal Khan observed that this was a submission by the AGP that could not be used against the Sharifs. Another judge. Justice Azmat Saeed Sheikh told the JI counsel that they cannot deliver a verdict on the basis of assumptions.

Discussing Article 184 (3) of the Constitution, Justice Khosa observed that adjudicating the qualification of PM Nawaz as a lawmaker is a matter of public importance.

Another judge Justice Ejaz Afzal Khan observed that if the court convicts an MP on the basis of criminal law then he will be disqualified and the stigma of his disqualification will remain forever. “[But] how the court can give decision on the basis of an assumption as it will have far-reaching implications,” he asked.

Taufiq Asif claimed that Nawaz Sharif hid details of London assets in nomination form and tax returns as PM’s lawyer said the flats were purchased by the investment of Jeddah factory. Justice Khosa said that Nawaz Sharif talked about buying the flats but didn’t accept the ownership.

Taufiq Asif told the court that the Sharif family’s Ittefaq Foundries, located in Punjab, were a loss-making entity in 1980. However, he said, by the end of the following three years, the foundries had reported a profit of Rs60 million.

He added that, by 1985, the foundries had also become one part of a larger group of companies.

Bringing the focus of his argument to the Gulf Steel Mills in Dubai, the JI’s counsel told the court that they were sold for $9m. However, he said, no details had been provided regarding the source of financing used to establish the business in the first place.

Moving on to the Sharif family’s London properties, the JI lawyer maintained that “Nawaz Sharif hid his assets in London” in a reference to the Sharif family’s Park Lane apartments.

The lawyer insisted that by hiding his assets, Nawaz had failed to uphold his oath as prime minister and therefore should be disqualified.

He said that under Article 184(3), the court holds the authority to make a declaration in this regard.

In his observations Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed said “You claim that the speech is a confession; show us which part of the speech contains the confession regarding the London flats”.

Justice Azmat Saeed remarked, “Why are you dragging the case on mere assumption? No evidence has been brought to us.”

JI’s lawyer also earned the court’s ridicule when he asked for arguments presented by a lawyer in a previous case to be included in the Panamagate case.

Justice Asif Saeed Khosa said that the Prime Minister has asked for privilege of the parliament under Article 66 not immunity. Justice Khosa also remarked that PM Sharif’s ownership of the properties “was not established in that case”.

“The arguments you are making are tantamount to Naeem Bokhari [PTI’s counsel in the Panamagate case] asking us to include arguments made in the PTI case in the Panamagate hearings,” Justice Azmat remarked.

The lawyer then retracted his arguments based on the Zafar Ali Shah case.

“You have made incorrect statements in your argument. Should we apply Article 62 or Article 63 to you too?” Justice Azmat asked the lawyer amid laughter in the courtroom. The hearing was adjourned till Monday. INP