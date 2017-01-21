Nation not to accept change in blasphemy law: Hafiz Idrees

LAHORE: Deputy chief of the Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Pakistan, Hafiz Muhammad Idrees, said that if the government attempted to change the laws relating to the Finality of the Holy Prophet declaring the Qadyanis as non-Muslims, and the Blasphemy law to please its western masters, the nation would not accept that.

Addressing a big Friday congregation at Mansoora mosque, he said that the belief in the finality of the Holy Prophet was a crucial part of every Muslim’s faith. He said the British had propped up Mirza Ghulam Ahmed Qadyani to weaken the Muslims and to end Jehad.

He said the Qadyanis were busy in conspiracies against the country’s solidarity and integrity, and their holding of key posts was detrimental to the Pakistan ideology. As such, they should be removed from important posts. He said that certain voices were being raised in support of the Qadyanis and the nation knew them fully.

The JI deputy chief demanded that the Physics department of the Quaid e Azam University Islamabad should be named after Dr A. Q. Khan or Dr Samar Mubarakmand instead of Abdus Saalam Qadyani. He said the Qadyanis were Kafir (non-Muslims) and Zimmis and they should be made to abide by the laws concerning Zimmis,

Hafiz Muhammad Idrees said that the rulers had missed a golden opportunity for the release of Dr Aafia Siddiqui. He said had the government only written a letter to Obama administration, Dr Aafia would have been released. He said the nation had made repeated requests to the government in this regard and a resolution on the issue was also moved in the National Assembly, but the government had paid no heed. Agencies