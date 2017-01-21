Ayaz Sadiq hints to reject privilege motion against prime minister

ISLAMABAD: Speaker Natiional Assembly has once again hinted to reject privilege motion filed by opposition parties against Prime Minister, saying that the case is under hearing in higher judiciary of country and it would be inappropriate to give any opinion over that.

During an informal talks with media in his chamber, Speaker National Assembly Ayaz Sadiq said that opinion over privilege motion against Prime Minister cannot be given, as the matter belongs to Supreme Court to differentiate in statements of here and there.

Speaker said that he don’t want to give any such impression that we don’t respect higher judiciary. He said that he will take all opposition leaders into confidence during Business Advisory committee meeting held on January 26 over privilege motion.

Responding to a question asked regarding fake transaction, Speaker Ayaz Sadiq said that he was in London, when he received a bank receipt through courier, on which he has directed to investigate. Ayaz Sadiq said that the matter of extension for military courts is an issue of national interest and all parties agreed that the matter must not be politicized. INP