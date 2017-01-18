UAE Ambassador calls on COAS

RAWALPINDI: Ambassador of United Arab Emirates (UAE) Essa Abdullah Albasha Alnoaimi called on Chief of Army Staff, General QamarJaved Bajwa at General Headquarters (GHQ) today (Wednesday).

According to Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) matters of mutual interest were discussed during the high level meeting.

COAS condoled loss of lives of UAE nationals in recent Kandahar blasts.

General Bajwa appreciated the role of ambassador in enhancing Pak-UAE cooperation in different fields. He also thanked the Ambassador for UAE contributions towards development projects in FATA/ KP.

The Ambassador acknowledged and appreciated role of Pakistan Army in fight against terrorism and militancy and expressed the desire of UAE to continue working together for peace and prosperity in the region.