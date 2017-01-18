Sartaj Aziz pays homage to the late King of Thailand

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to the Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs, Sartaj Aziz, on Wednesday visited the Royal Grand Palace of Thailand in Bangkok to pay homage to the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej of Thailand.

According to a Foreign Office statement, Sartaj Aziz was received at the Palace by senior officials of the Thailand Government and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

He laid floral wreath in honour of the late King on behalf of the President of Pakistan. He also conveyed sympathies to the new King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun of Thailand and other members of the Royal Family.

In the Condolence Book opened at the Royal Grand Palace in honour of the late King, the Adviser inscribed that the King Bhomibol Adulyadej was the most revered leader of the people of Thailand who devoted his energies to the uplift of the people of his country.

The Adviser noted that the people of Pakistan cherish the memories of his visit to Pakistan in 1962 and his considerate support in the aftermath of 2005 earthquake in Pakistan. He noted that the King will always be remembered as a friend of Pakistan. The people of Pakistan are deeply sorrowed by his sad demise.

The late King Bhumibol Adulyadej of Thailand passed away on Oct.13, 2016.