PTI’s false claims doomed to fail in days ahead: Khawaja Asif

ISLAMABAD, Jan 18 (APP): Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif Wednesday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)’s false claims regarding Panama papers would be doomed to fail in days ahead.

Talking to media outside the Supreme Court, he said all evidence had been submitted in the apex court regarding money trail and the prime minister would be victorious as his legal counsel was pleading the case as per law and the Constitution.

The minister said the PTI’s politics was based on fabricated stories and people were fully aware about the truth.

He asked the PTI chief to explain about US$ 7 million transaction of funds of Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital abroad.

Khawaja Asif said Pakistan had emerged as one of the fastest growing economies in the world since Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz government had assumed the power.

He said the government had significantly reduced electricity shortage and also achieved great success in the war against terrorism.

The minister said law and order had been restored in Karachi due to untiring efforts of the government and law enforcement agencies.

He hoped that the people would re-elect Nawaz Sharif as prime minister in the next general election due to his people friendly policies.

Criticizing Imran Khan, Khawaja Asif said he had done nothing for the well being of the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He said Nawaz Sharif’s counsel presented all the arguments in the court.

He said the Rs 52 billion money trail will be brought before the court.

He said the Net Hydel profit amounting to Rs 70 billion which was pending for 24 years was given to KPK government by the Federal Government as “we have treated all the provinces equally.”

Ittefaq Hospital and Sharif Medical Complex made by Sharif family were facilitating the people, he added.