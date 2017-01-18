Pakistan gets immense opportunities to enhance exports to China: Experts

Islamabad, Jan. 18 (INP): Pakistani business circles and economic experts say Pakistan could get immense opportunities to enhance its exports to China.

Trade relations between the two iron-brothers must get boost, they said while commenting on President Xi Jinping’s address at the World Economic Forum in Davos in which he assured huge jump in China’s imports from the friendly countries in the coming years.

Pakistan is in dire need to correct its balance of payment in the bilateral trade, following the major development of China-Pakistan economic corridor and functioning of Gowdar Port.

China’s development will continue to offer opportunities to business communities in other countries, Chinese President Xi said.

According to Chinese media’s reports, in the coming five years, China is expected to import 8 trillion U.S. dollars of goods, attract 600 billion dollars of foreign investment, and make 750 billion dollars of outbound investment.

President Xi said that Chinese tourists will make 700 million overseas visits.

China will keep its door wide open and not close it, Xi said, stressing that an open door allows both other countries to access the Chinese market and China itself to integrate with the world.

The president voiced hope that other countries will also keep their door open to Chinese investors and keep the playing field level for China.