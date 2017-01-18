COAS condoles casualties of UAE nationals in Kandhar blast

RAWALPINDI: Ambassador of United Arab Emirates, Essa Abdullah Albasha Alnoaimi on Wednesday met Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General QamarJaved Bajwa at GHQ and discussed matters of mutual interest.

The COAS condoled loss of lives of UAE nationals in recent Kandahar blasts, an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) media release stated.

The COAS appreciated the role of ambassador in enhancing Pak-UAE cooperation in different fields.

He also thanked the Ambassador for UAE contributions towards development projects in FATA/KP.

The Ambassador acknowledged and appreciated role of Pakistan Army in fight against terrorism and militancy and expressed the desire of UAE to continue working together for peace and prosperity in the region.