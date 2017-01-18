Army ready to respond to any kind of threats: COAS Bajwa

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa says the Army is fully prepared and capable to respond to any threat from across the border.

He was talking to Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir Raja Farooq Haider Khan here on Wednesday.

Security situation on the Line of Control and other matters of mutual interest figured during the meeting.

Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa also met UAE Ambassador Essa Abdullah Albasha Alnoaimi in Rawalpindi.

Talking to him, the army chief expressed condolence over the loss of precious lives of UAE nationals in recent bomb blasts in Afghanistan.

They discussed matters pertaining to mutual interest. The Army Chief appreciated UAE’s role in development projects in FATA and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The ambassador appreciated role of Pakistan Army in fight against terrorism and expressed the desire of UAE to continue working with Pakistan for peace and stability in the region.