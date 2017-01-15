Turkish parliament adopts articles 14, 15, 16 of new Constitution

ANKARA: Turkish deputies on Sunday approved articles 14, 15 and 16 of the new constitutional reform package. The reform package addresses structural reforms to the highest judicial body, regulates the annual budget and new government system.

About 483 lawmakers took part in two secret balloting sessions at General Assembly.

The Article 14 of the constitution was approved by a 341-343, the Article 15 by 341-483 while the Article 16 by 341-482 votes.

The High Council of Judges and Prosecutors currently has 22 regular and 12 substitute members, however, the new regulation has just 13 members.

The new body approved in Article 14 will be renamed the Judges and Prosecutors’ Council, retain its independence, own budget, and the Minister of Justice will be president of the Council.

Three members will be elected by the country’s president while the remaining members will be elected parliament. Elections to the Council will be held every four years and members can be re-elected.

Lawmakers have so far passed regulations that define and lay out parliament’s responsibilities — one of the most discussed items — and the regulation of criminal liabilities for the president and top officials, as well as election regulations.

Separately in Article 15, expenditures of public entities will be made in accordance with the annual budget.

The country’s president will be required to submit a budget proposal to parliament at least 75 days before the fiscal year. The proposal will be discussed by parliament’s Budget Commission.

And new government system’s implementations have been accepted in Article 16 of the proposal.

Two more amendments are slated to be voted on Sunday evening.

Constitutional reform and the change to a presidential system has been on the poll the first time a Turkish president had been directly chosen by popular vote.

On Dec. 30, a constitutional committee of deputies from the AK Party and the opposition Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) submitted a proposed bill to parliament for ratification. Turkey’s largest opposition party, CHP, and the Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP) remain opposed to the proposed changes.

If it passes parliament with 330 of 550 deputies, it will be voted on in a national refetical agenda since Recep Tayyip Erdogan, a former prime minister and Justice and Development (AK) Party leader, was elected president in August 2014. It markedrendum. If it obtains the support of 367 lawmakers, it can pass into law without referendum although Erdogan has said he would push for a referendum even if the draft is approved by the two-thirds majority.

Proposed changes to the Constitution require a simple majority (51 percent).

The ruling AK Party has 316 seats and the MHP, which has so far supported the constitutional change, holds 39 seats.

The “yes” votes from the two parties would be enough to secure a referendum.