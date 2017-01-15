Ruling family position about off shore companies crystal clear after BBC reaport: says Sirajul Haq

LAHORE: Ameer, Jamaat e Islami, Pakistan Senator Sirajul Haq has said that the position of the country’s ruling family regarding the off shore companies was crystal clear after the BBC report and the arguments advanced by the JI counsel before the Supreme Court.

Talking to the media at Mansoora Saturday evening, he said that the” elephant of corruption stood before the court but if the court wanted more proof, the same could be obtained through the Ultrasound and CT Scan of the elephant”.

Sirajul Haq said that the Prime Minister’s family members had admitted their off shore companies but had not divulged the sources of their wealth. He said that the burden of proof in regard to this wealth was with the Prime Minister and if the Prime Minister’s family failed to produce documents about their wealth, it would be presumed that their wealth had been amassed through loot and plunder. Sirajul Haq said that it was also a test of the court whether it was able to recover the plundered wealth from the ruling family thus coming up to the expectations of the nation.

The JI chief reaffirmed his confidence in the court and said he was sure that the court would play a historic role in ending corruption in the country and would not let the corrupt escape.

To a question, he said, the court remarks about the JI leadership’s honesty had further increased the responsibility of the JI leaders and its workers and they should try to keep their record neat and clean.—INP