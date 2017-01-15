Pakistan bowled out Australia for 220

MELBOURNE: Pakistan’s fierce bowling attack contained Australia for 220 in the second ODI at the MCG on Sunday.

Mohammad Amir led the tally with three wickets, followed by left-arm pacer Junaid Khan who dealt double blows to Australia, getting both openers David Warner and Usman Khawaja out in quick succession. Junaid also ran out Starc with a deft throw. All-rounder Imad Wasim took two wickets.

Amir had Mitchell Marsh out for a golden duck, as Pakistan put the hosts on the defensive early into the game. Hasan Ali had Travis Head caught behind for 29, while Imad Wasim bowled out Glenn Maxwell for 23. Shoaib Malik bowled out Matthew Wade.

Fifty by Australia captain Steve Smith and a sure-footed stand by Brisbane centurion Matthew Wade helped Australia recover somewhat after Pakistan pace attack put the hosts on the defensive.

Australia won the toss and decided to bat first. Injuries forced Australia for a double change in their squad while Pakistan opted for three changes of their own.

After making their one-day debuts, Queensland batting-pair Chris Lynn and Billy Stanlake have been rested for batsman Usman Khawaja and returning paceman Josh Hazlewood.

“Chris Lynn has aggravated his neck again so he’s out,” Australia skipper Steve Smith said at the toss. “(Stanlake) is a little bit crook. I think he’s got a virus so he was struggling a bit the other night.