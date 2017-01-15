Nisar indicates to bring swift system for speedy trial of terrorists

RAWALPINDI: Interior Minister Chaudhary Nisar Ali Khan on Saturday a judicial system is to be established to ensures speedy trial of the terrorists.

Talking to the media persons at Kalar Syedan in Rawalpindi, Chaudhry Nisar said there is no room for the proscribed terrorist outfits in the country. He said either the elements of these outfits are eliminated in the operation or their cases are before the courts.

He regretted the criticism made on his statement regarding the sectarian outfits. He said his statement in the Senate is on the record and maintained that there is a difference between the organizations proscribed on sectarian lines and the terrorist outfits.

Interior Minister lashed out at his critics saying it is unfair to link everything to Maulana Ahmad Ludhi­anvi, chief of the proscribed Ahle Sunnat Wal Jamaat (ASWJ). He was referring tocriticism from the PPP for allegedly maintaining friendly ties with the ASWJ chief.

Scholars Sajid Naqvi and Agha Syed Hamid Ali Shah Moosavi could not be linked to terrorist organisations but their organisations were still “proscribed on sectarian basis”, he said.

He asked what was wrong in saying the Shia-Sunni conflict dated back 1300 years and is a part of the Islamic history.

Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan responded to statements made against him by the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leaders terming their stance to whining, which he says is a permanent feature.

“Everyone knows what problems the PPP has with me,” the minister told journalists in Islamabad, adding that the PPP’s slanderous comments have no value.He said the PPP has not responded to his speech in the Senate.

Nisar told journalists that he would be submitting his reply about the Quetta tragedy on the 18th of January in the Supreme Court. He said, some parties like to put the blame of everything on his shoulders and that his lawyers have advised him to present a record of his performance as Interior minister before the court, adding that a report about three and a half years performance of the Interior Ministry would be made public. Responding to a question about the extension of military courts, the interior minister said the government is holding consultations with the opposition parties. About Professor Salman Haider going missing in Islamabad, Ch Nisar said he is personally monitoring the case. Matters in this regard are moving forward but he cautioned that controversy should not be created on the issue. He said he has no information about any other person going missing in Islamabad.

Chaudhary Nisar Ali Khan said due to the steps of the present government, four hundred and fifty thousand fake identity cards were blocked. He, however, said those found according to the law will be unblocked soon. He said about thirty two thousand and four hundred passport of aliens were also cancelled during the period. He said this campaign against aliens and fake identity card holders will be taken to logical conclusion.

When asked about the committee constituted to investigate the NewsLeak, the interior minister said the committee headed by a retired judge has almost finalized its report. The committee is expected to furnish its report to the government in the next few days.—INP