GUJRAT: Four arrested dacoits were killed by their accomplices’ firing during an ‘encounter’ with police near Kot Ghulam Muhammad in the wee hours of Sunday.

Sources said that police were taking the four arrested dacoits to recover looted items on their pointation when their accomplices opened fire near Kot Ghulam Muhammad. As a result, the four arrested dacoits were killed. Three of the killed were identified as Liaquat, Husnain and Iftikhar.